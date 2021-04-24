Fortis Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,512 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Bank boosted its position in Paycom Software by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.7% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.11.

NYSE:PAYC traded up $9.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $399.59. The stock had a trading volume of 291,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,342. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $397.89. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.30 and a 1-year high of $471.08. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

