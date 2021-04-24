Fortis Capital Management LLC Invests $1.80 Million in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,336,000. Westwood Management Corp IL lifted its position in Avalara by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 117,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,391,000 after buying an additional 59,750 shares in the last quarter. Barton Investment Management boosted its stake in Avalara by 5.1% during the first quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 272,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,398,000 after buying an additional 13,326 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Avalara by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 240,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,617,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter worth $1,166,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVLR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.13.

Shares of NYSE AVLR traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.70. The company had a trading volume of 383,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,601. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.95. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.01 and a 52-week high of $185.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total transaction of $4,225,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 634,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,371,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 5,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $774,791.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,813 shares in the company, valued at $10,497,012.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,371 shares of company stock worth $14,686,176 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

