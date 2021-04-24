Fortis Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.11 Million Investment in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,000. Roku makes up approximately 1.2% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Roku by 7.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter worth $84,828,000. Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Roku by 441.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROKU stock traded up $6.81 on Friday, hitting $356.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,927,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,305,120. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.19 and a twelve month high of $486.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $350.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.51. The firm has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -424.85 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.85 million. On average, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROKU. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.93.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total transaction of $131,454,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,454,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total transaction of $23,661,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,661,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 520,515 shares of company stock valued at $221,253,877. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

