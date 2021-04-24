Fortis Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Fortis Capital Management LLC lowered its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 25,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 49,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,521,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,738,063. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.55. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

