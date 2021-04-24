Fortis Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 32,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.7% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.8% during the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.4% during the first quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 422,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,189,000 after buying an additional 29,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $3.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.76. 49,267,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,178,691. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.84, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $4,429,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,866,589.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,000 shares of company stock worth $18,691,110 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

