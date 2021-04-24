Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) PT Raised to $5.00 at Roth Capital

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) had its price objective upped by Roth Capital from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FBIO. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Dawson James increased their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $405.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average is $3.43. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.38.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 44.08% and a negative net margin of 131.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortress Biotech news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $92,620. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,719,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,960,000 after buying an additional 160,153 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,887,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,323,000 after buying an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 29.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,163,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 268,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 3,331.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 928,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 901,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 744,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 33,624 shares in the last quarter. 32.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

