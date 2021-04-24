Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Franco-Nevada in a research note issued on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FNV. Barclays raised Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.77.

FNV opened at $142.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 102.63, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.19. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $105.62 and a fifty-two week high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

