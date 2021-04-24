Frank T. Watkins Sells 2,000 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total value of $276,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,029,809.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $159.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.90 and a beta of 1.26. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.16 and a 52 week high of $162.58. The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. The company had revenue of $22.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.36 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWAV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ShockWave Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

