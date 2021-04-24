Frax Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 24th. Frax has a market cap of $115.30 million and $7.25 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Frax has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00058926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.73 or 0.00270028 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $498.88 or 0.01014897 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,197.85 or 1.00085488 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00022792 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.63 or 0.00611583 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 115,793,296 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

