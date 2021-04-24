Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Receives $24.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.38.

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $1,487,721.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 85,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,434. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 736,350.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 53,760,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 53,753,619 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,978,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $910,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,954,358 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,365,482 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,466,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504,643 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,652,639 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,857,825 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,115,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,986 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $1.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.54. 22,572,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,105,963. The stock has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -405.95 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,500.00%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

