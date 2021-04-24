Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. UBS Group currently has $36.00 target price on the natural resource company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $30.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Argus upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.47.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $36.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -405.95 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $39.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,500.00%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,946,612.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at $757,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $1,487,721.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,365,482 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,466,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504,643 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 736,350.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 53,760,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 53,753,619 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,857,825 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,115,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,986 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,978,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $910,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,954,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,652,639 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

