Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the natural resource company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.47.

NYSE:FCX opened at $36.54 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a PE ratio of -405.95 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average of $27.74.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 1,500.00%.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,946,612.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00. Insiders sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,434 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,365,482 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,466,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504,643 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 736,350.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 53,760,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 53,753,619 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,857,825 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,115,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,986 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,978,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $910,145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,954,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,652,639 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,241,000 after buying an additional 4,096,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

