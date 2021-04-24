Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nord/LB restated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

FSNUY opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $13.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.13.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

