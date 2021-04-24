Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FSNUY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, February 19th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of FSNUY opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $13.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.13. The stock has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.36.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FSNUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.