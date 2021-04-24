fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Up 6.5%

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) shares shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.24 and last traded at $21.00. 181,274 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 22,076,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.71.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FUBO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.45.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The firm had revenue of $105.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.94 million. fuboTV’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -6.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $1,373,759.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,308 shares in the company, valued at $40,044,596.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 27.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUBO. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

fuboTV Company Profile (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

