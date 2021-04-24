FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 8.15%.

FVCB traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,630. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. FVCBankcorp has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $19.34. The firm has a market cap of $239.25 million, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.48.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th.

In other news, Director Meena Krishnan acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $52,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,202. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders acquired 9,027 shares of company stock worth $158,299 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

