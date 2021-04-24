FY2021 EPS Estimates for Cimarex Energy Co. Lifted by KeyCorp (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Cimarex Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $7.71 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.47. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis.

XEC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. MKM Partners upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.58.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $62.62 on Thursday. Cimarex Energy has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.70 and a 200-day moving average of $45.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.73%.

In other news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $426,346.59. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. Insiders sold 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,940 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 400.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,816,000 after buying an additional 529,380 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,607,000 after buying an additional 454,253 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,044,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,170,000 after buying an additional 330,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $10,558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

