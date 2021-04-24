FY2021 EPS Estimates for Dana Incorporated Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $2.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.30. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Dana in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

Shares of DAN stock opened at $27.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -553.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.52. Dana has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $27.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.07%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dana by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 71,292 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dana by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

