FY2021 EPS Estimates for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Decreased by B. Riley

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Open Lending in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now anticipates that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Open Lending’s FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $39.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.03 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.19) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.92.

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $37.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.11. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

In related news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $181,264,914.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $7,910,336.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,789,440 shares in the company, valued at $123,687,321.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,879,512 shares of company stock valued at $369,573,811 in the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

