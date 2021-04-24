FY2021 EPS Estimates for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Cut by Analyst

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Peoples Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.95.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PEBO. Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Hovde Group raised Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

Shares of PEBO opened at $33.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.27 million, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $36.75.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 12.87%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 178,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George W. Broughton sold 5,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $195,586.20. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.78%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

