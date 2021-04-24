FY2021 EPS Estimates for Shaw Communications Inc. Increased by Cormark (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Shaw Communications in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.08. Cormark also issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Shaw Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SJR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.50 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.79.

SJR stock opened at $27.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.51. Shaw Communications has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $28.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJR. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,359,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,485,000 after buying an additional 1,724,013 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 225.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,957,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,773,000 after buying an additional 5,513,014 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,288,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,269,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,218,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,197,000 after buying an additional 1,098,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,113,000. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0788 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

