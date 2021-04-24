FY2021 EPS Estimates for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Boosted by Analyst

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Synovus Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.35 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.73.

SNV has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.23.

NYSE:SNV opened at $46.73 on Friday. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.70.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,753,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 717.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,659,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,732,000 after buying an additional 1,456,801 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1,146.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,963,000 after buying an additional 851,395 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,770,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,666,000 after buying an additional 768,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 521.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 764,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,962,000 after buying an additional 641,213 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

