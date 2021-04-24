FY2022 EPS Estimates for L’Oréal S.A. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for L’Oréal in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn $2.14 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L’Oréal’s FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LRLCY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of L’Oréal to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. L’Oréal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

OTCMKTS:LRLCY opened at $82.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $231.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.18, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.53. L’Oréal has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $84.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.81 and a 200-day moving average of $73.88.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.752 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. L’Oréal’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

About L’Oréal

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

