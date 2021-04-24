FY2023 EPS Estimates for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Banco Santander in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now expects that the bank will earn $0.44 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.46.

SAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of SAN stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.05. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 176,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 63,218 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 84,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 19,731 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 9,952,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,995 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0081 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

