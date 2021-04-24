Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Maxim Group lowered Galapagos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America raised Galapagos from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered Galapagos from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised Galapagos from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.08.
Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $81.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.38. Galapagos has a 12-month low of $74.51 and a 12-month high of $233.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 0.76.
Galapagos Company Profile
Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.
