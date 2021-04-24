Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Maxim Group lowered Galapagos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America raised Galapagos from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered Galapagos from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised Galapagos from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $81.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.38. Galapagos has a 12-month low of $74.51 and a 12-month high of $233.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Galapagos by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,636,000 after purchasing an additional 77,366 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Galapagos by 290.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 84,569 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Galapagos by 647.7% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 84,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 73,460 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Galapagos during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,929,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after buying an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

