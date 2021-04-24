Galecto, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 27th (NASDAQ:GLTO)

Galecto’s (NASDAQ:GLTO) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, April 27th. Galecto had issued 5,666,667 shares in its IPO on October 29th. The total size of the offering was $85,000,005 based on an initial share price of $15.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several research firms have issued reports on GLTO. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Galecto from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Galecto from $29.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Galecto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Galecto stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. Galecto has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $17.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Galecto during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Galecto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Galecto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galecto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Galecto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

