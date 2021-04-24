Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Get Galecto alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GLTO. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Galecto from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Galecto from $29.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ GLTO opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. Galecto has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.12.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Galecto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galecto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Galecto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galecto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Galecto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galecto (GLTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.