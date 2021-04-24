Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

GLPI has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.32.

GLPI traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.94. 690,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,275. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $46.34.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

