Ganfeng Lithium (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ganfeng Lithium (OTCMKTS:GNENF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ganfeng Lithium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of GNENF opened at $12.81 on Thursday. Ganfeng Lithium has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average of $11.60.

About Ganfeng Lithium

Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells lithium products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, rest of Asia, the European Union, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Others. The company has interests in the Mount Marion mine located in Australia; Cauchari-Olaroz project situated in Jujuy Province, Northwest Argentina; Mariana project located in the Andes Mountains in Salta Province, Argentina; Sonora project situated in Mexico; Pilbara Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in Western Australia; Ningdu Heyuan mine situated in Ningdu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province; and Avalonia project located in Ireland.

