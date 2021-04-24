Ganfeng Lithium (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ganfeng Lithium (OTCMKTS:GNENF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ganfeng Lithium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of GNENF opened at $12.81 on Thursday. Ganfeng Lithium has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average of $11.60.

Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells lithium products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, rest of Asia, the European Union, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Others. The company has interests in the Mount Marion mine located in Australia; Cauchari-Olaroz project situated in Jujuy Province, Northwest Argentina; Mariana project located in the Andes Mountains in Salta Province, Argentina; Sonora project situated in Mexico; Pilbara Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in Western Australia; Ningdu Heyuan mine situated in Ningdu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province; and Avalonia project located in Ireland.

