Garland Capital Management Inc. Purchases 250 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 3.2% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $142.43. 4,556,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,600,129. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $144.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

