Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Has $340,000 Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,463,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,017,000 after buying an additional 4,082,728 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,845,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,324,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,322,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $188.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $218.00. The stock has a market cap of $180.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.13 and its 200 day moving average is $174.41.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.27.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

