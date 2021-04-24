Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Has $393,000 Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on HBI. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $20.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.72. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

In related news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 39,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $635,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,893.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,730 shares of company stock worth $2,239,400 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.