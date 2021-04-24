Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,556,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,111,000 after purchasing an additional 854,146 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 301,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 54,585 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 587.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 182,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 155,962 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 138,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 26,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,874,000.

Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.79. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $28.51.

