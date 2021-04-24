Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Sells 201 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the first quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $266.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $115.40 and a one year high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $312.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

