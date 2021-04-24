Garrison Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,315 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 48,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,573 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at $2,060,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $51.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $219.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $53.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

