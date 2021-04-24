Garrison Asset Management LLC Sells 125 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Garrison Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for 3.3% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Longbow Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.19.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $188.82 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $105.45 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,137.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $4,028,202.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,349.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.