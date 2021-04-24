Garrison Asset Management LLC Sells 204 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Garrison Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Electric makes up about 2.2% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 624,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,778,000 after buying an additional 22,031 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 164,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 83,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,217,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Shares of LECO stock opened at $126.48 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $68.12 and a one year high of $129.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.02 and its 200 day moving average is $115.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $693.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.40 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.40%.

LECO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.