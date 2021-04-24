Garrison Asset Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Garrison Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,641 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at $2,105,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

VMware stock opened at $165.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.13. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,829,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 24,230 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.64, for a total transaction of $4,061,917.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,782 shares in the company, valued at $25,444,734.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,559 shares of company stock valued at $22,334,165. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VMW. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cleveland Research lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on VMware from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.58.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

