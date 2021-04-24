Gas Price Tops $11.64 on Top Exchanges (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. Gas has a total market cap of $117.92 million and $35.00 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gas has traded 37% lower against the dollar. One Gas coin can now be purchased for about $11.64 or 0.00023425 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00061244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.79 or 0.00269182 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004102 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00023582 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,670.81 or 0.99936403 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.10 or 0.00627932 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $506.30 or 0.01018671 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gas is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars.

