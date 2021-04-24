Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Geberit in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Geberit alerts:

GBERY traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978. Geberit has a twelve month low of $40.79 and a twelve month high of $67.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.86.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology, and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.