GelTech Solutions (OTCMKTS:GLTC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.03

GelTech Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLTC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.03. GelTech Solutions shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 24,333 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.

GelTech Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLTC)

GelTech Solutions, Inc manufactures and markets environmentally friendly products in the United States and internationally. It offers FireIce, a water enhancing powder for use as a fire suppressant in wildland and urban firefighting, and as a medium-term fire retardant to protect wildlands, structures, and firefighters.

