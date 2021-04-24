General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

General Electric (NYSE:GE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.
Shares of NYSE GE opened at $13.55 on Friday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.
In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GE. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in General Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,257,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,379,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,533,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,757,000 after purchasing an additional 85,935 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its position in General Electric by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 305,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 110,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 82,422 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
General Electric Company Profile
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.
