General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

General Electric (NYSE:GE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $13.55 on Friday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GE. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in General Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,257,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,379,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,533,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,757,000 after purchasing an additional 85,935 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its position in General Electric by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 305,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 110,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 82,422 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

