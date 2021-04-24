General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,536 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,522,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,192,540,000 after buying an additional 65,865,371 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,360,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 9,183.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,287,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,502,000 after buying an additional 13,144,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,781,000. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE opened at $13.55 on Friday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $119.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.21.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

