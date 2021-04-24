General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) Major Shareholder Sells $12,164,623.64 in Stock

General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 640,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $12,164,623.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 531,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,088,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

GFN opened at $18.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $573.73 million, a PE ratio of 316.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. General Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $19.30.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $89.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.10 million. General Finance had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 18.87%. Equities analysts forecast that General Finance Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in General Finance during the first quarter worth about $81,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Finance by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,935,000 after buying an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in General Finance by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 61,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in General Finance by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 643,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after buying an additional 84,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in General Finance by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

About General Finance

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

