GenSight Biologics (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) Trading 6.7% Higher

GenSight Biologics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GSGTF)’s stock price shot up 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.20 and last traded at $9.20. 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.86.

GenSight Biologics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GSGTF)

GenSight Biologics SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for mitochondrial and neurodegenerative diseases of the eye and central nervous system. The company develops its products through gene therapy-based mitochondrial targeting sequence and optogenetics technology platforms.

