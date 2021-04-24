Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,823,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 87,039 shares during the quarter. Gentex comprises about 1.6% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 1.58% of Gentex worth $136,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Gentex by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

Gentex stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,480,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,372. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.63. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

In other Gentex news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 14,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $498,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,933.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $58,690.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,402.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,926 shares of company stock worth $1,559,307. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

