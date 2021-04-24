Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Releases Earnings Results

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) posted its earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.37 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

GNTX stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,480,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,372. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.63.

Get Gentex alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.13.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $244,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,638.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 2,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $104,403.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,926.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,926 shares of company stock worth $1,559,307. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.