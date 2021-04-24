Gibson Capital LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,198 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $13.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.34.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

FNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

