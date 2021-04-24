Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) PT Lowered to $22.00 at CIBC

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) had its price target cut by CIBC from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GBNXF. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Gibson Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Gibson Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Gibson Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.89.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBNXF opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average of $16.47.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

