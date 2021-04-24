Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Given New C$43.75 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$43.75 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GIL. National Bankshares raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Gildan Activewear to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded Gildan Activewear from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Gildan Activewear to C$47.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$45.31.
Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$42.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$39.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.94. The company has a market cap of C$8.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of C$16.91 and a 12 month high of C$42.77.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
