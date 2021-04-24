Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Given New C$43.75 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$43.75 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GIL. National Bankshares raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Gildan Activewear to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded Gildan Activewear from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Gildan Activewear to C$47.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$45.31.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$42.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$39.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.94. The company has a market cap of C$8.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of C$16.91 and a 12 month high of C$42.77.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$899.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$784.21 million. Research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

